This would typically be a week that I would highlight beers from the two cities competing for the Super Bowl. This year would be a great matchup of breweries, with Cigar City in Tampa, Florida and Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri. Sadly, real news has obscured the celebration and enjoyment this would typically take on.
On Jan. 23, a former Boulevard employee posted on Reddit her allegations of harassment due to her pregnancy and an ongoing toxic culture toward women, including herself, within Boulevard Brewing. On Jan. 25, a statement released by Boulevard stated that it took the accusation “very seriously” with a promise to “use this situation as an opportunity to learn and to grow.” No apology was stated or given.
After widespread negative press within the beer trades and web posting boards, Boulevard released a second statement one day later with the heading “Reflecting.” This statement started with an apology and acknowledgment of failures. They went on to state that they had fired an executive and would hire an outside human relations firm to further investigate the internal issues.
This type of misconduct is sadly not unique. Racial discrimination, sexual discrimination, misogyny in labeling and in work environments have come to light too often in recent years. The problem may start with a few bad actors, however, without personal and industrial introspection, these transgressions are unfortunately going to be repeated.
In August 2020, the Brewers Association (the lobbying and trade association for Independent and Craft Brewers) created a code of conduct for its membership. One of the stated goals is to hold its members accountable for unacceptable behavior and create a more inclusive and respectful craft beer community. Boulevard is a member of the Brewers Association.
The language of the code of conduct was to promote racial equality within the brewing industry. This makes sense following the high-profile racial discrimination lawsuit against Founders Brewing in 2018 and racial protests during the summer of 2020.
The language of the code of conduct does not specifically mention gender-based discrimination, but does promote a goal “to eliminate discrimination, harassment and bias of all types.”
These stories are hard and are not fun. This is serious and sadly common. Learning how to speak, work and interact with everyone on a level of courtesy and respect is the lesson to take from this. Not just in the beer industry, but as a way of daily living.
