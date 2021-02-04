ALBION — The Noble County Public Library, with its branches in Albion, Avilla and Cromwell, now has TumbleBooks available through its website at myncpl.us.
TumbleBooks are animated, talking picture books that have been created from existing picture books from well-known publishers and authors converted to the TumbleBook format. Also included are Read Alongs, nonfiction books, picture books in French and Spanish, and puzzles and games.
TumbleBooks are created by adding animation, sound, music and narration to picture books in order to produce an electronic picture book which patrons can read, or have read to them. TumbleBooks is easy to use and is designed to be experienced in either automatic or manual mode.
Explore TumbleBooks by going to NCPL’s website at myncpl.us and looking under the “DATABASES” dropdown menu at the top of the page. Click on the TumbleBooks logo and get started on the variety of books and ways to listen and watch. Look into the “How to Tumble” tab for instructions and frequently asked questions.
The Noble County Public Library branches are now offering their patrons free Wowbrary information on its newest items through the NCPL website or email alerts.
This information showcases the library’s newest items each week. The alerts feature the latest bestsellers, movies, audio books, children’s titles, cookbooks, mysteries, health books, science fiction and more items recently purchased by NCPL.
There is a separate section on parenting with book suggestions and teachers can quickly spot new resources for their classes.
By going to myncpl.us, patrons will see NCPL’s newest items. Click on “More” and check out the custom NCPL Wowbrary newsletter with tabs for FAQs, signing up for email alerts and more.
New Adult books: “Don’t Keep Silent” by Elizabeth Goddard, “A Good Neighborhood” by Therese Anne Fowler, “Hella” by David Gerrold, “In the Lion’s Den” by Barbara Taylor Bradford, “The Lies That Bind” by Emily Giffin, and “Two Reasons To Run” by Colleen Coble.
New Teen books: “A-Force: Warzones!” by Marguerite Bennett and G. Willow Wilson, “Aurora Rising” by Amie Kaufman, “The Beautiful” by Renee Ahdieh (first in the “Beautiful” series), “Crush” by Tracy Wolf (number 2 in the Crave series), “Everything’s Not Fine” by Sarah J. Carlson and “Extremely Moronic Mad” by Mad Magazine.
New Children’s books: “Cuddle the Magic Kitten: Magical Friends” by Hayley Daze, “Diary of an 8-Bit Warrior: Quest Mode” by Cube Kid, “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey, “Trainbots” by Miranda Paul,
“When I Grow Up” by Julie Chen and “The World Needs More Purple People” by Kristen Bell.
New movies on DVD: “The American West,” PG-13; “Rogue,” R; “Super Miss,” G; “Winter in Vail,” PG; “Curious George: Go West,” kid’s movie; and “Peppa Pig: Peppa’s Perfect Day.”
New TV series: Albion: “Picard” season 1, “Young Sheldon” season 3, Avilla: “Westworld” season 3, Cromwell: “The Good Witch” season 6, “Raising Hope” season 2.
Adult programs
Cromwell Craft Therapy: “GALentine’s Day Craft Bundle — Friend Edition. “GALentine’s Day” is a holiday created by Amy Poehler’s character, Leslie Knope, from the “Parks & Recreation” TV show that celebrates female friendships. Pick up our GALentine’s Day Craft Bundle featuring crafts you can create with a friend — from rock-painted hearts to book page roses. All kits are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available starting Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Yoga with Kelly Meeks will meet Wednesdays, Feb. 10 and 17 at 5:30 p.m.
The Cromwell Book Discussion group will meet Thursday, Feb. 19 at 1:30 p.m. and talk about the book, “Relish: My Life in the Kitchen” by Lucy Knisley.
Children’s programs
Storytime this month will be on Wednesdays, Feb. 10, 17 and 24 at 10 a.m. This month’s themes will be manners.
Cromwell Tween Make and Take kits will be available this month. Come on in and get kits for making Friendship Bracelets and Valentine’s White Chocolate Oreo Pops. They will be available while supplies last.
All NCPL branches will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 for President’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.