Free snacks, wifi at Cahoots
ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., is offering free healthy snacks daily to school-aged youth.
With local students currently taking classes online due to COVID-19 complications at school, Cahoots will augment school lunch programs with a snack in the afternoon. Snack packs containing varying items will be handed out to kindergarten through senior students after 2:30 p.m. on days when Cahoots is open.
Cahoots has wifi and a roomy environment for students that wish to study there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.