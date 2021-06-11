LIGONIER — After years of schooling, tests and studying, 31 Noble County high school seniors and 11 college- and adult-age students were awarded for their achievements on behalf of the Community Foundation of Noble County.
Central Noble, Churubusco, East Noble, Prairie Heights and West Noble high schools each hosted an honors ceremony to award their high school seniors with these scholarships and applaud their hard work.
A staggering $178,000 in scholarships were given to these hard-working students, thanks to the generosity of donors and the Community Foundation of Noble County.
Scholarship recipients for 2021 are:
Central Noble High School
Casey Hunter, P.U.L.S.E. Endowment in Memory of Dave Knopp Scholarship; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship; John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson; Jack R. and Maxine C. Frymier Scholars Award; and Carol Ann Tieman Scholarship
Emma Knox, Cathy S. Knopp Theatrical Scholarship
Jenica Berkes, Top Honors Scholarship
Lydia Andrews, Top Honors Scholarship; and Dr. David and Alvena VanMeter Scholarship
Rachel Imhof, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship
Churubusco High School
Megan Young, John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson
East Noble High School
Alex Clouse, East Noble Class of 1969 Scholarship; and Benjamin Murray Memorial Scholarship
Anna Becker, Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
Anna Strong, Cecil C. and Bettie I. Smith Scholarship; Paul Pelikan Memorial Scholarship; and Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship
Cassandra Taylor, Benjamin Murray Memorial Scholarship
Carly Turner, Top Honors Scholarship
Dorothy Tipton, Arthur A. & Hazel S. Auer Scholarship; NS Dave Smith Memorial Scholarship
Ethan Musselman, Chester A. and Bessie C. Throp Scholarship; and Peter R. Bottomley Scholarship
Kayla Desper, Top Honors Scholarship; and Benjamin B. and Kathleen June Earley Memorial Scholarship
Kyler Corbin, P.U.L.S.E. Endowment in Memory of Dave Knopp Scholarship; Noble County Memorial Scholarship; and Josh Stahl Scholarship
Lorraine Strong, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship; Top Honors Scholarship; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship; Noble County Memorial Scholarship; Max Sneary, M.D. Memorial Scholarship; John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson; Hilda H. Rehwinkel Scholarship; and Delta Theta Tau Sorority IOTA Chapter Scholarship in Memory of Tammi Riecke
Mackennzie Wisner, Captain James M. Treesh Scholarship
Mariah Maley, 2021 Top Honors Scholarship; Clarence and Marie Woolf Scholarship; Art & Jeanne Howard 4-H Scholarship; Joseph A. and Lolita J. Hornett Memorial Scholarship; and Dr. Richard R. (MD) and Theresa M. Gutstein Memorial Scholarship
Mitchell Bell, Arthur A. & Hazel S. Auer Scholarship
Payton Ross, Cecil C. and Bettie I. Smith Scholarship
Savanah Lagemann, Talia Joy Smith “Performing Arts” Scholarship; and Trent Zuehsow Memorial Scholarship
Wesley Potts, Top Honors Scholarship; and Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council Scholarship
Wyatt Huckeriede, John and Mary Schermerhorn Memorial Scholarship
West Noble High School
Allison Baker, Top Honors Scholarship; Susan Marie Stone Scholarship; P.U.L.S.E. Endowment in Memory of Dave Knopp Scholarship; Prudence E. Gardner Memorial Scholarship; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship; Noble County Memorial Scholarship; Ligonier Elks Scholarship; John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson; Edward and Beverly Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship; and P.U.L.S.E. Senior Scholarship
Isaac Flora, Caitlyn Marie Halferty Memorial Scholarship; and Cromwell High School Alumni Scholarship
Kacee Click, Wawaka Alumni Scholarship
Lillian Mast, Top Honors Scholarship; Timothy J. Martin Memorial Scholarship; Richard and Mary DeMotte Scholarship; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship; Ligonier Elks Scholarship; Fred and Mildred Seymoure (Young) Memorial Scholarship; and Doris Gene Alber Ferrari Scholarship
Megan Saggars, Russell Smith Music Scholarship; and Brandon A. Replogle “Celebrate the Arts” Memorial Scholarship
Shuli Sheeley, Fred and Rose Cunningham Memorial Scholarship
Prairie Heights High School
Madelyn Wylie, 2021 Kris Campbell “Any Dream Will Do” Scholarship
College/Adult Scholarship Recipients
Andrew Tom, Chuck Schlemmer Memorial College Scholarship
Austin Liepe, Paul Glass Memorial Scholarship
Benjamin Jansen, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship; and Nathan Shumaker Memorial Scholarship
Bergen Tom, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship; and Hal Prickett Memorial Scholarship
Ian Schowe, 2021 Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship
Ian Schowe, David O. Kile and Marjorie B. Kile Scholarship
Jack Jansen, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship
Macy Griffis, Charles and Bernard Duesler Scholarship
Madelyn Fortman, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship
Madelyn Hosford, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship
Paige Skinner, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship; Noble County Retired Teachers’ Association in Memory of Deceased Teachers Scholarship; and Tony and Gertrude Kichler Scholarship
Susan Haviland, Max and Elizabeth Roesler Memorial Scholarship
“The Community Foundation of Noble County is honored to offer over 65 unique scholarship opportunities with a wide G.P.A. range to our area high school seniors, college students, and adults who seek to reach their career goals,” said Jennifer Shultz, the foundation’s director of communications and scholarships.
“We appreciate the partnerships with our donors who wish to leave a legacy by offering such opportunities. We are grateful for the time commitment by the volunteer committee members to review the scholarship applications. The community foundation looks forward to the continued support of area schools, volunteers, and donors as the 2022 scholarship season begins in late November 2021.”
To learn more about applying for scholarships, visit cfnoble.org/scholarships. For additional information or questions, contact Jennifer Shultz by email at Jennifer@cfnoble.org, by phone at (260) 894-3335, or by visiting the Community Foundation of Noble County at 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.