LIGONIER — After years of schooling, tests and studying, 31 Noble County high school seniors and 11 college- and adult-age students were awarded for their achievements on behalf of the Community Foundation of Noble County.

Central Noble, Churubusco, East Noble, Prairie Heights and West Noble high schools each hosted an honors ceremony to award their high school seniors with these scholarships and applaud their hard work.

A staggering $178,000 in scholarships were given to these hard-working students, thanks to the generosity of donors and the Community Foundation of Noble County.

Scholarship recipients for 2021 are:

Central Noble High School

Casey Hunter, P.U.L.S.E. Endowment in Memory of Dave Knopp Scholarship; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship; John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson; Jack R. and Maxine C. Frymier Scholars Award; and Carol Ann Tieman Scholarship

Emma Knox, Cathy S. Knopp Theatrical Scholarship

Jenica Berkes, Top Honors Scholarship

Lydia Andrews, Top Honors Scholarship; and Dr. David and Alvena VanMeter Scholarship

Rachel Imhof, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship

Churubusco High School

Megan Young, John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson

East Noble High School

Alex Clouse, East Noble Class of 1969 Scholarship; and Benjamin Murray Memorial Scholarship

Anna Becker, Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

Anna Strong, Cecil C. and Bettie I. Smith Scholarship; Paul Pelikan Memorial Scholarship; and Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship

Cassandra Taylor, Benjamin Murray Memorial Scholarship

Carly Turner, Top Honors Scholarship

Dorothy Tipton, Arthur A. & Hazel S. Auer Scholarship; NS Dave Smith Memorial Scholarship

Ethan Musselman, Chester A. and Bessie C. Throp Scholarship; and Peter R. Bottomley Scholarship

Kayla Desper, Top Honors Scholarship; and Benjamin B. and Kathleen June Earley Memorial Scholarship

Kyler Corbin, P.U.L.S.E. Endowment in Memory of Dave Knopp Scholarship; Noble County Memorial Scholarship; and Josh Stahl Scholarship

Lorraine Strong, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship; Top Honors Scholarship; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship; Noble County Memorial Scholarship; Max Sneary, M.D. Memorial Scholarship; John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson; Hilda H. Rehwinkel Scholarship; and Delta Theta Tau Sorority IOTA Chapter Scholarship in Memory of Tammi Riecke

Mackennzie Wisner, Captain James M. Treesh Scholarship

Mariah Maley, 2021 Top Honors Scholarship; Clarence and Marie Woolf Scholarship; Art & Jeanne Howard 4-H Scholarship; Joseph A. and Lolita J. Hornett Memorial Scholarship; and Dr. Richard R. (MD) and Theresa M. Gutstein Memorial Scholarship

Mitchell Bell, Arthur A. & Hazel S. Auer Scholarship

Payton Ross, Cecil C. and Bettie I. Smith Scholarship

Savanah Lagemann, Talia Joy Smith “Performing Arts” Scholarship; and Trent Zuehsow Memorial Scholarship

Wesley Potts, Top Honors Scholarship; and Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council Scholarship

Wyatt Huckeriede, John and Mary Schermerhorn Memorial Scholarship

West Noble High School

Allison Baker, Top Honors Scholarship; Susan Marie Stone Scholarship; P.U.L.S.E. Endowment in Memory of Dave Knopp Scholarship; Prudence E. Gardner Memorial Scholarship; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship; Noble County Memorial Scholarship; Ligonier Elks Scholarship; John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson; Edward and Beverly Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship; and P.U.L.S.E. Senior Scholarship

Isaac Flora, Caitlyn Marie Halferty Memorial Scholarship; and Cromwell High School Alumni Scholarship

Kacee Click, Wawaka Alumni Scholarship

Lillian Mast, Top Honors Scholarship; Timothy J. Martin Memorial Scholarship; Richard and Mary DeMotte Scholarship; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship; Ligonier Elks Scholarship; Fred and Mildred Seymoure (Young) Memorial Scholarship; and Doris Gene Alber Ferrari Scholarship

Megan Saggars, Russell Smith Music Scholarship; and Brandon A. Replogle “Celebrate the Arts” Memorial Scholarship

Shuli Sheeley, Fred and Rose Cunningham Memorial Scholarship

Prairie Heights High School

Madelyn Wylie, 2021 Kris Campbell “Any Dream Will Do” Scholarship

College/Adult Scholarship Recipients

Andrew Tom, Chuck Schlemmer Memorial College Scholarship

Austin Liepe, Paul Glass Memorial Scholarship

Benjamin Jansen, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship; and Nathan Shumaker Memorial Scholarship

Bergen Tom, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship; and Hal Prickett Memorial Scholarship

Ian Schowe, 2021 Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship

Ian Schowe, David O. Kile and Marjorie B. Kile Scholarship

Jack Jansen, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship

Macy Griffis, Charles and Bernard Duesler Scholarship

Madelyn Fortman, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship

Madelyn Hosford, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship

Paige Skinner, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship; Noble County Retired Teachers’ Association in Memory of Deceased Teachers Scholarship; and Tony and Gertrude Kichler Scholarship

Susan Haviland, Max and Elizabeth Roesler Memorial Scholarship

“The Community Foundation of Noble County is honored to offer over 65 unique scholarship opportunities with a wide G.P.A. range to our area high school seniors, college students, and adults who seek to reach their career goals,” said Jennifer Shultz, the foundation’s director of communications and scholarships.

“We appreciate the partnerships with our donors who wish to leave a legacy by offering such opportunities. We are grateful for the time commitment by the volunteer committee members to review the scholarship applications. The community foundation looks forward to the continued support of area schools, volunteers, and donors as the 2022 scholarship season begins in late November 2021.”

To learn more about applying for scholarships, visit cfnoble.org/scholarships. For additional information or questions, contact Jennifer Shultz by email at Jennifer@cfnoble.org, by phone at (260) 894-3335, or by visiting the Community Foundation of Noble County at 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN.

