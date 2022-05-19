KENDALLVILLE — Most people have heard that eating too many salty foods can be harmful to the heart, and sugar is especially a problem for diabetics. Yet, sugar and sodium are embedded in so many foods and beverages that keeping an eye on how much you consume can be challenging.
Turn to an expert dietitian for help. Caitlyn Bauer, MS, RDN, LD, community outreach dietitian for Parkview Center for Healthy Living, will share tips for limiting sodium and sugar consumption at the May meeting of the Center for Healthy Living’s Diabetes Support Group.
The meeting will take place Thursday, May 26, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 Diamond St., Kendallville.
In addition to insight on how to make wise food choices, Bauer will have samples of healthy, low-sodium snacks and a low-sugar drink on hand for participants to try.
Anyone seeking support and information for living better with diabetes is welcome to attend the monthly meetings of the Diabetes Support Group, which is facilitated by Terri Clark, RN, certified diabetes care and education nurse, Parkview Noble Hospital.
Support group meetings are free, but registration in advance is required. Please call the Parkview Center for Healthy Living at 347-8125 to register.
For the health and safety of all participants, social distancing and wearing a face mask are recommended.
A virtual option is available for people who cannot attend the meeting in person. Anyone interested in the virtual option should ask about it when calling to register for the support group meetings.
Additional resources available to help manage diabetic individuals with diabetes may also receive one-on-one consultations with a certified diabetes educator through Parkview Noble Hospital. Certified diabetes educators include a registered nurse and a registered dietitian. A physician’s order is required, and insurance is billed. For questions, and to schedule an appointment for a consultation, call 347-8301.
