KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Lions Club induction ceremony was held Oct. 21. From left are Kendallville Lions Club President Steve Kramer; past president Rich Anderson, who did the induction and administered the oath; new member Jeff Crawford, and Lion sponsor Fred Inniger. Crawford works at Edward Jones in Kendallville.
In January 2020, the club begins its 95th year of local community service. Those interested in community service or wishing to learn more about the Lions are invited to contact Steve Kramer at 343-1426 or stevejen84@outlook.com.
