LAGRANGE — Three graduating seniors have each been awarded a $1,000 scholarship for 2022 by the Parkview LaGrange Foundation as they pursue healthcare-related studies.
High school seniors Allie Springer, Pilar Canedo and Samarah Orr have been selected to receive the scholarships, which are made possible in part by donations to the foundation and through income from Parkview LaGrange Hospital’s gift shop. Hospital volunteers provide sales assistance in the shop, and they have chosen to make a positive community impact by using the income to support scholarships for area residents pursuing healthcare education.
“These recipients have demonstrated a commitment to serving others, academic and athletic excellence, personal initiative, mentorship and interpersonal skills, and community involvement, all of which will serve them well in their healthcare studies and careers,” said Christina Blaskie, manager of service excellence, volunteers and the gift shop at PLH. “We congratulate these winners and see a bright future for them.”
Allie Springer, of Westview Junior-Senior High School, will study biochemistry at Hillsdale College in preparation for medical school. The daughter of a dairy veterinarian and a registered nurse for an elementary school, Springer hopes to have her own LaGrange County dermatology practice one day.
A strong performer both academically and athletically, Springer was an award-winning member of the varsity basketball and volleyball teams all four years in high school, serving as captain of each team in her junior and senior years. She has served on the student council, in a student-led community service club and the school’s advanced choir, as class president, as a peer tutor in math, and as president of her National Honor Society chapter. She is very active in her church, having served as a worship leader on the Student Leadership Team.
Springer caught the aviation bug as a teenager and began taking flying lessons at age 15. She made her first solo flight on her 16th birthday and spent her 17th birthday taking oral exams with a federal aviation examiner for her pilot’s license, which she received. She also worked as an office assistant for the flight school at the Goshen Municipal Airport during her junior and senior years.
Pilar Canedo, of Lakeland Junior-Senior High School, will attend Purdue University to study nursing. Canedo feels called to work in healthcare to alleviate suffering, particularly in the field of mental health. A one-year internship with the Bowen Center further drew her to the field. Her long-term goal is to become a psychiatric nurse practitioner or a psychiatrist.
Canedo was her class valedictorian, racked up perfect attendance and excelled athletically and academically while working both during the school year and in the summer.
A much-awarded, three-year letter winner in basketball, Canedo was also a three-year member of the National Honor Society and the Academic Team, where she served as team captain. Service to others has been a theme in her life as she has volunteered on blood drives, tutored her fellow students, caroled at nursing homes, volunteered to help very young players at the Lakeland girls basketball camp, and co-founded a community project, Seniors Serving Seniors, which served meals to LaGrange County senior citizens and others in need during the holiday season.
Samarah Orr, of Prairie Heights High School, will study nursing at Indiana Wesleyan University. An academically strong student, she has balanced a variety of interests while focusing on service to others. Orr’s desire is to live and share her faith while helping others through difficulties, a calling that grew during her senior-year internship in the Impact Institute’s Health Occupations Education program at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, where she worked as a patient care technician in the medical-surgical unit.
Orr was a two-year National Honor Society member; an “A” honor roll member all four years; a three-year varsity member and team leader on the tennis team; a three-year member of the English Academic Team; an active member of the Leo Club, participating in community service; an Indiana State School Music Association gold medal winner for her freshman piano performance; and senior-year president and four-year member of LaGrange Community Foundation LIFE, a youth philanthropy and service organization.
Through her church, Orr participated in a mission trip to Haiti, the church’s worship band, the children’s ministry and a ministry that serves single mothers in the community.
The scholarship program is administered by Parkview LaGrange Foundation. Scholarship winners are selected by a review committee comprising foundation leaders and volunteers in an unbiased process that shields applicants’ personal information, so reviewers vote strictly on essay responses contained in the applications.
Scholarship winners were honored at a private reception at the hospital on June 8. Jordi Disler, president of Parkview LaGrange Hospital, congratulated the winners.
Proceeds from the 2021 Paddle for Parkview also contributed to this scholarship fund, which is supported by the generosity of donors. For information on donating to the scholarship fund, contact christina.blaskie@parkview.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.