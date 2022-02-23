KENDALLVILLE — “Hits & Grins,” an awarding winning trio of singer-songwriters from Nashville, Tennessee, will present the second in a series of three concerts presented by the Community Learning Center Performing Arts Committee.
Singer-songwriters Steve Dean, Victoria Venier and Bill Whyte bring their great stories, hit songs and comedy to the CLC auditorium on Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m. as “Hits & Grins. The acoustical and intimate performance “in-the-round” is a one-of-a-kind musical experience.
Dean and Venier are Grammy-nominated songwriters and Whyte is a member of the Country Radio Broadcast Hall of Fame as well as a talented songwriter and comedian. They perform songs originally written for country music royalty like George Strait, Ray Stevens, Reba McIntire and Alabama, among others.
Hits and Grins audiences can expect to hear Number 1 hits like George Strait’s “Round About Way,” Lee Greenwood’s “Hearts Aren’t Made to Break,” Ronnie Milsap’s “Don’t Your Memory Ever Sleep Tonight?,” Rodney Atkins’ “Watchin’ You,” Alabama’s chart-topper, “Southern Star” and LeeAnn Womack’s “The Preacher.”
In addition, the Hits & Grins cast will be sharing stories about how and when these familiar tunes were written.
Tickets are $20 per person at the door for each concert. A season ticket for all three concerts is $50 per person.
The other two performances in the concert series are “Sultans of String” on Tuesday, March 29, at 7 p.m., and “Heartland Karaoke” with Heartland Sings of Fort Wayne on Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m.
Season tickets are available in advance at the Community Learning Center by calling 260-544-3455; email, kendallvilleclc@gmail.com; or by mailing the form and check for payment to Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., P.O. Box 98, Kendallville IN 46755.
