Ice cream social precedes Albion fireworks
ALBION — Asbury United Methodist Church will host an ice cream social Monday, beginning at 5 p.m. at 605 E. Main St., in advance of the fireworks display at nearby Central Noble school parking lot. The menu is ice cream, sloppy joes, hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni salad, pie, cake and drinks.
Libraries close for holiday
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City will be closed Tuesday, July 4. The libraries will reopen with regular hours on Wednesday, July.
Historical society to recap 1911-1924LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Historical Society will meet on Thursday July 6, at 7 p.m. at LaGrange First United Methodist Church. The program for the evening will be a historical timeline for the years of 1911 to 1924. The public is invited to attend the meeting and find out what happened in the county during these years. Any questions, please call Bryan McCoy @ 260-350-8561.
Chicken barbecue to benefit Wayne Center church
KENDALLVILLE — The Wayne Center United Methodist Church will sell High’s Chicken barbecue Friday, July 7, from 10 a.m. until sold out at the parking lot at U.S. 6 and S.R. 3.
South Milford rummage sale is set for July 13-15
SOUTH MILFORD — South Milford Church of Christ, 8030 E. C.R. 600S and S.R 3, north of South Milford, will have a rummage sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 13-15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
