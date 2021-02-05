Have you heard that old saying I grew up hearing?
The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry!
Boy does that sum up our 2020 and some of 2021, maybe! I had plans for 2020 that weren’t able to be achieved! Some of them were heartbreaking to cancel, and others taught me or are teaching me a lesson in patience!
I believe secretly we all want to live these verses from Psalm 20 as a rally for us!
May he remember all your sacrifices
and accept your burnt offerings.
May he give you the desire of your heart
and make all your plans succeed.
May we shout for joy over your victory
and lift up our banners in the name of our God.
May the Lord grant all your requests.
Have you also heard that if you want to hear God laugh, tell Him your plans? Now I am not trying to say to you that we cannot have plans; I believe there are plans that we should have in place. I believe a good plan in case of a fire, needed. I believe a retirement plan, needed. I believe an education plan, needed. What I also believe is we have to be prepared for the plan change.
I have been listening for the voice of God more intentionally than ever before. Throughout my life, there have been times when I knew that the Lord was directing my steps. When you are trying to discern the will and voice of God, check it against these questions:
• Does it align with scripture? Pray and continue to read.
• Check with other believers to ask them if they feel, see, or hear similar truths.
• These are just a couple of techniques and applications to help you discern.
Years ago, I felt God calling my hubby and me to move to town. We lived in the country, and we were always coming to town. I would like to tell you that was the order: God and then wants. What really was going on was that although I was feeling and hearing from God, I was not ever asking about timing or how. I was not doing any of the discernment I just listed!
Halfway through the process, God gave me a dream of a house. Not just any home but the one we had recently been through. Then the house sold within days. I heard while in prayer and listening that it wasn’t his time for us to move. Years went by, and our house sold on its own.
That is a story within itself, but the more powerful moment was that house that we had looked at a little over three years prior was available again. The house I had dreamed of living in, a dream I felt given by God, is the home we live in now. If you had told me God had a plan and that all would work out in a beautiful story, I might not have believed you.
Maybe the answer to the plan is God needs you to wait as the pieces are aligned.
Maybe the plan’s answer is no because I have a better plan, one that you could not even imagine.
2020 threw many of us for a loop, but not God! For 2021 I am asking God to give me a plan, vision, and dream so I can lean into his plans.
God’s plans are always the BEST!
