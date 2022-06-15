LIGONIER — The Noble County Genealogical Society will host a cemetery walk on Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, on the east side of Lincoln Way South, (S.R. 5) about 200 feet north of its intersection with U.S. 6.
The tour is based on the compiled work of Margaret Ott, board president of the Noble County Genealogical Society. The tour will highlight a variety of people buried in Oak Park Cemetery who have interesting stories, including:
• Nathan Wertheimer: He established the firm of Nathan Wertheimer & Sons.
• Leopold Schloss: He arrived in Ligonier at the age of 17 and was a merchant.
• Dr. Adam Gants: He was a dentist with an interest in county political affairs.
• Moses Kiser: He was a Civil War veteran and Noble County Sheriff.
• Melville J. Carmien: He was a man whose life was full of tragedies.
• Lyon and Shuman families: They established Ligonier Milling Company.
• Leland Thompson: He was the son of Ligonier Leader newspaper editor and publisher E G. Thompson.
•Mayme Emery Ott: She was a charming and delightful Ligonier native.
• Quentin F. Stultz, M.D. and Ruth Rulison Stultz: They were dedicated servants to the Ligonier community.
• Robert & Virginia Creps: They were the owners and proprietors of Ligonier Quality Bakery.
The public is welcome to join the group to hear some interesting stories. Any questions may be addressed to: Judy Richter, 260-636-2858 (home), 260-609-3558 (cell); or email judyri@ligtel.com ; or Margaret Ott, 260-761-3384 (home); 260-383-1015 (cell); or email maott@ligtel.com.
