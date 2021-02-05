KENDALLVILLE — Students at St. John Lutheran School and their families are reading classic literature together during February in the school’s third year of the One School, One Book literacy program.
Students and families are reading together the classic tale, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis, at home and then exploring and discussing the novel in their classes at school.
“One School, One Book” is the flagship program of Read to Them, a national non-profit organization based in Richmond, Virginia. The organization’s mission is to create a culture of literacy in every home. Reading a common book together unites the students in a school and increases parental involvement, while reading at home prepares students to succeed at school.
St. John principal Tim Walz said the literacy program is valuable for its focus on reading, its community activity of everyone reading the same book, and the resulting conversations about a shared topic.
The novel has a wide appeal for all ages, Walz said, and students are eager to engage in the storyline.
“‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ has a faith component” which is appropriate for a religious school, Walz said. “It’s classic literature. It’s a great story and great writing.”
Families will read and discuss the story of Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy as they discover Narnia and experience great adventures in defeating the White Witch. In school, students will answer trivia questions and engage in creative extension activities.
St. John’s students previously read “Nim’s Island” and “Brambleheart” when the school participated in the program in 2018 and 2019. The coronavirus pandemic squashed St. John’s participation in 2020.
All “One School, One Book” selections are fiction, Walz said, but do share some common traits of broad appeal, good stories even if the novel isn’t classic literature, and positive themes that resonate with students. Some books, but not all, have a theme relating to faith.
“In ‘Brambleheart,’ the theme is friendship and recognizing the differences in people, and courage,” Walz said. “‘Nim’s Island’ is an adventure story and it’s about friendship, too.”
Parents also benefit, too, Walz said. They can practice their reading-aloud skills along with their children, even creating different voices for the characters.
