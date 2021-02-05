Students at St. John Lutheran School hold copies of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis, the book they are reading in February for the One School, One Book program. In the front row, from left, are Juliette Gonzstalez, Lilly Parks, Serenity Hayden, Corinne Murphy and Bryston Williams. In the back row are, from left, Lydia Reed, Evan Huelsenbeck, Holden Buwalda and Danica Sattison.