Three Sisters Soup is a Native American recipe. The three “sisters” refer to corn, beans and squash.
Three Sisters Soup
Ingredients
6 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock
16 oz. canned, low-sodium yellow corn or hominy, drained, rinsed
16 oz. canned, low-sodium kidney beans (drained, rinsed)
1 small onion (chopped)
1 rib celery (chopped)
15 oz. canned, cooked pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)
5 fresh sage leaves
OR
1/2 tsp. dried sage
1/2 tsp. curry powder
Directions
Bring chicken stock to a slow boil.
Add corn/hominy, beans, onion and celery. Boil for 10 minutes.
Add sage leaves, curry and pumpkin and simmer on medium-low heat for 20 minutes.
