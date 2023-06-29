KENDALLVILLE — Patrons of the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch Library in Rome City may enjoy baking, exercise and crafting this summer in addition to reading. Here are the programs for July:
Adult programs
Yoga with Brittany: Mondays, July 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville; Tuesday, July 11, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch, for an all-levels Flow Yoga class.
Zen Garden with Madison: Wednesday, July 5, at 6 p.m., Kendallville.
Seashell Painting with Leah: Thursday, July 6, at 1 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Barre with Brittany: Friday, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, at 11 a.m., Kendallville; and Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch, for a workout that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements to improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body.
BINGO: Play for fun and prizes on Friday, July 7, at 2 p.m. and Wednesday, July 12, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch; and Fridays, July 14 and July 28, at 2 p.m., Kendallville.
Baking with Grace-Homemade Tortillas: Monday, July 10, at 10 a.m., Kendallville
Breakfast Prep-Bistro Box: Make an easy on-the-go breakfast, Tuesday, July 11, at 9 a.m., Limberlost Branch, then join the yoga class.
Baking with Grace-Lemon Babka: Tuesday, July 11, at 2 p.m. Kendallville.
Pound Exercise with Dawn: Tuesdays, July 11, 18 and 25, at 5 p.m., Kendallville, for a full body workout that includes drumming, cardio and light stretching. This energizing class is 30 minutes. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing and gym shoes. If you have a yoga mat, please bring it.
Make it with Madison-Elephant Painting: Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m., Kendallville.
Bixler Lake Walk: Monday, July 17, and Monday, July 31, at 10 a.m., Kendallville, for a walk around Bixler. Meet at the adult desk to sign a waiver.
Brunch Club-Big Mac Salad: Tuesday, July 18, at 11:30 a.m., Kendallville.
SOUPer Book Club: Wednesday, July 19, at 2 p.m. Kendallville. Join Brittany and Leah to enjoy soup and discuss “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.
Make it with Madison-Compass Paint: watercolor, Wednesday, July 19. at 6 p.m., Kendallville.
Baking with Grace-Scones: Thursday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville.
Family Pebble Picture: Friday, July 21, at 3 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Breakfast Prep-Pancake Muffins: easy on-the-go breakfast, Tuesday, July 25, at 9 a.m., Limberlost Branch, and join the barre class.
“How To” with Grace-Paper Quilling: Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m., Kendallville.
Youth programs
Preschool Story Time (newborn to age 5): Mondays, July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch; Thursdays, July 6, 13, 20 and 27, at 6 p.m., Kendallville; and Tuesday, July 11, 18 and 25, at 10 a.m., Kendallville.
Grades K-12
Paper Fireworks: July 5, all day at both branches.
Kindness Rocks: July 3-8, all branches.
Around-the-World Crafting: Food, crafts and activities from different countries, every Monday in July at 10 a.m., Kendallville; and every Tuesday in July at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch.
DIY Mandala Art: Thursday, July 6, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Paper Plate Visors: July 10-15, both branches.
Plastic Egg Firefly: July 17-22, all branches.
Pool Noodle Sailboat: July 24-29, all branches.
DIY Stress Ball: Thursday, July 27, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Grades 6-12
Cricut Club: Monday, July 3 at 5 p.m., Kendallville. At each meeting we’ll design and create something on the Cricut.
Italian Noodles: Thursday, July 6, at 5 p.m., Kendallville.
Aztec Cacao and Dia de los Muertos Skulls: Monday, July 10, at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Enjoy Mexican chocolate and sugar skulls.
Dungeons and Dragons: Fridays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, at 3:30 p.m., Kendallville; and Tuesdays, July 11, 18 and 25, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. This is limited to 10 players.
Book Buffet: Monday, July 17, at 5 p.m., Kendallville. At each meet-up, we’ll look at some of the new books in the teen collection and talk about what we’re reading. There will also be snacks!
Swedish Meatballs and Lucet Cording: Thursday, July 20, at 5 p.m., Kendallville.
Tiger Nut Bread: Enjoy this bread that originated in Africa, Monday, July 24, at 5 p.m., Kendallville.
Intro to Hieroglyphics: Thursday, July 27, at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Learn some of the history behind Egyptian hieroglyphics and then learn how to create your own.
Family Events
Cortex Project-Map Coasters: July 5-15, all branches. Use the library’s supplies to make a map-themed coaster; available while supplies last.
Professor Steve: Wednesday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m. Kendallville. Professor Steve will share the science behind machines with an interactive show that will include a tabletop trebuchet.
Interactive Movie-“The Jungle Book”: Thursday, July 13, at 1 p.m., Kendallville; games, snacks and popcorn. Please have an adult present.
Cortex Project-Travel Diorama: July 17-28, all branches. Make a diorama of somewhere you visited this summer or would like to visit.
Family in Motion: Monday, July 17, at 4 p.m. Join Brittany and Leah for a fun hour of movement, physical activities and games. One adult must be present per group. All ages welcome; dress to move.
Indiana Wild: Wednesday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m., Kendallville.
Interactive Movie-“The Lion King”: Thursday, July 20, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch; games, snacks and popcorn. Please have an adult present.
Balloon Twisting with Christie: Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m., Limberlost Branch.
Doggy Tales: all ages may practice reading a book with therapy dog, Sunny Boy, Monday, July 24, at 10:30 a.m., Kendallville; or Tuesday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. Limberlost Branch
Ghost Investigation: Friday, July 28, from 8 p.m. to Saturday at 1 a.m., Kendallville. Local ghost hunters Beth Gaff and Katie Anderson will share their knowledge of ghost investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.