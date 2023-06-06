Trine University in Angola has named students to the dean’s list for the spring term. To earn dean’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.500-3.749.
These students earned the honor: Jordan Baer of LaOtto, majoring in marketing; Dalton Bell of Columbia City, majoring in mechanical engineering; Matthew Billings of Churubusco, majoring in English; Colleen Britten of Columbia City, majoring in elementary education-special education dual licensure; Kayla Ellis of Kendallville, majoring in forensic science; Bianca Everson of Kendallville, majoring in finance; Breeyn Fulkerson of Churubusco, majoring in marketing; Ryan Gienger of Kendallville, majoring in civil engineering; Hannah Hartman of Rome City, majoring in finance; Kennedy Myers of LaGrange, majoring in business administration; Eisa Obad of Howe, majoring in Biology BA; Mackenzie Ross of Avilla, majoring in elementary education-special education dual licensure; Christopher Shively of Churubusco, majoring in accounting; McKenzie Wetzel of LaGrange, majoring in Psychology-BS; Rafe Worman of Wolcottville, majoring in business administration; and Jenna Zabona of Kendallville, majoring in management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.