NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University is setting up visits, information sessions and other events for prospective nursing students.
Links to take part in tours, information sessions and open houses can be found at www.manchester.edu/nursing. In-person and virtual options are available.
The four-year Traditional BSN Program is for high school graduates seeking a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Traditional BSN nursing students start with two years at the North Manchester campus before moving on to advanced work at the Fort Wayne campus.
Traditional BSN visits at the North Manchester campus run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (all times are EDT) and include admissions info, a campus tour, details about the nursing program, plus lunch.
Those who need a different date may contact admissions at admitinfo@manchester.edu or 800-852-3648.
The traditional program also offers virtual information sessions at 7 p.m. on April 7 and 15.
The Accelerated BSN Second Degree Program is for those who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field and want to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing. It is a full-time, 16-month program at Manchester’s Fort Wayne campus, 10627 Diebold Road.
Virtual and in-person visits for the accelerated program are available. On-campus visits are normally at 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Those who need another time may email healthsciences@manchester.edu to explore other options.
A virtual information session is at 6:30 p.m. April 14.
An open house for prospective Accelerated BSN Second Degree students is 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 29. Because of COVID-19, only 20 participants will be accepted for the open house.
Masks and social distancing are required for all on-campus visits.
Both programs begin in fall 2021. Graduates will be eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN), required to become licensed as a registered nurse.
