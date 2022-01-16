East Noble High School's Science Olympiad team placed third out of 27 teams Saturday at Northridge. Pictured from left are, back row: Jaron Bobay, Addie Dills, Rachael Hand, Ryan Norden, Abbas Mortada, Matt Pickering and Josh Prater. In the front row are Shae Coil, Sadie Potts, Medyen Jubran and Drew Sillaway. Not pictured are coaches Mark Liepe and Carissa Prater.