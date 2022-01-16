East Noble High School's Science Olympiad team placed third out of 27 teams at the Northridge Invitational Saturday. The top eight in each event earned an award.
Award winners were Anatomy Physiology, Ryan Norden and Shae Coil, 8th; Astronomy, Abbas Mortada and Rachael Hand, 1st; Cell Biology, Ryan Norden and Medyen Jubran, 3rd; Chem Lab, Jaron Bobay and Matt Pickering, 6th; Codebusters, Ryan Norden, Rachael Hand and Addie Dills, 3rd.
Also, Detector Building, Rachael Hand and Adie Dills, 1st; Forensics, Drew Sillaway and Shae Coil, 2nd; It's About Time, Abbas Mortada and Ryan Norden, 1st; WiFi Lab, Abbas Mortada and Medyen Jubran, 1st; Write It Do It, Sadie Potts and Shae Coil 1st; Ping Pong Parachute, Sadie Potts and Medyen Jubran, 6th; Trajectory, Addie Dills and Rachael Hand, 2nd.
The team's next competition is Jan. 22 at Notre Dame.
The coaches are Mark Liepe and Carissa Prater.
