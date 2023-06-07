Firefighters fry
fish to raise funds
ALBION —The Albion Fire Department’s annual all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin fry, a mainstay of the Chain O’ Lakes Festival, continues this year at the fire station. The fundraiser is Wednesday, June 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 210 Fire Station Drive, on the east side of town.
The price for adults is $12 per person, and for children age 6-12, $8 per person. Proceeds will go toward the fire department’s emergency equipment and training fund.
