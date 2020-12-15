Ashley Sheets of Middlebury was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2020 semester.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university, offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago.
Alexis Ohman of Huntertown has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y.
A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
The coeducational, religiously independent, classic campus in a suburb of Rochester, N.Y., supports 2,000 undergraduates and 800 graduate students in 60 majors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.