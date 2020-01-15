KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse presented its inaugural Gaslight Playhouse Legacy awards for lifetime achievement Saturday evening to three people who’ve guided the community theater organization from its beginning in 1975.
Gaslight past president Josh Ogle honored the first three Legacy recipients, Robert Avery, Karen Munk and Craig Munk, at Gaslight Playhouse’s first-ever Noble Awards held at the Community Learning Center.
The Gaslight Playhouse Legacy Award was created to honor individuals who have dedicated time and talent to the organization on stage or behind the scenes for a lifetime.
Ogle said the three recipients have spent their entire lives producing, directing, costuming and acting in Gaslight Playhouse productions.
“Tonight, I am honored to present the inaugural Gaslight Playhouse Legacy award to three deserving individuals who have literally spent their entire lives producing, directing, costuming, and acting in Gaslight Playhouse productions,” Ogle said. “Not only have these three been instrumental in building up the theater here in Kendallville, but all three are personal heroes, mentors, and friends to me personally.”
Robert Avery directed Gaslight’s first play, “Harvey,” in 1975 when the organization was named Kendallville Summer Theater. His directing credits include “You Can’t Take It with You” in 1983, “Arsenic and Old Lace” in 1984, “Cheaper by the Dozen” in 1987, “Steel Magnolias” in 2017, and “Wait Until Dark” in 2018.
Avery’s acting credits on the Gaslight stage include “A Funny Thing Happened,” the role of Norman Thayer in 2014 in the comedy, “On Golden Pond,” and more recently in 2018, he played the hilarious role of Bobby in “Run For Your Wife.”
Avery served on the board of Gaslight Theater Several times since 1984. He was an English teacher and director of “The Evening of Theatre” at East Noble for almost 50 years.
Karen Munk has been involved as a costumer and actress on the Gaslight stage from the organization’s beginning. She has been a costumer in many productions, but her Gaslight acting credits include Bloody Mary in “South Pacific,” Vera Charles in “Mame,” Sister Leo in “Nunsense,” Oiser in “Steel Magnolias,” and Ursula in “Sweet Charity.”
She has costumed almost every Gaslight show directed by her husband, Craig, and most recently was the costumer for the 2018 production of “Sleeping Beauty.” She continues to share her costuming talents with East Noble Theater.
She has deigned many outfits for stage and screen for the Miss America Pageant. She is a producer and board member of the Miss Indiana Scholarship Pageant. In addition to serving on the Gaslight board, she serves on the performing arts committee for the community Learning Center. She received the Sagamore of the Wabash from Gov. Mike Pence in 2016.
The third recipient, Craig Munk, founded Gaslight Playhouse in 1975 and is the longest serving board member. His directing credits span more than four decades with Gaslight Playhouse, including “Mame,” “Sweet Charity,” “Oklahoma,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Cabaret,” “Steel Magnolias” and many variety shows. He will continue his directing with Gaslight Playhouse this summer as Gaslight brings “Hello, Dolly” to the Community Learning Center Stage.
He was named the Indiana Community Theater Person of the Year in 1991. He was nominated for a Tony Award for outstanding theater educators in 2016.
In addition to serving on the Gaslight board, he is a producer and board member of the Miss Indiana Scholarship Pageant. He also serves on the Apple Festival board, the Kendallville Patriotic Pops committee, and is the chairman of the Community Learning Center’s performing arts committee.
He directed East Noble Theater for 50 years before his retirement in 2016, and continues his involvement there. He has received two Sagamore of the Wabash awards, from Gov. Frank O’Bannon and Gov. Mike Pence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.