HAMILTON — The Lefevre Quartet is making its premiere appearance at the Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, on Saturday for the final show of the season.
The quartet has been the Singing News Fan Awards Horizon Group of The Year, the “Breakout Artist of The Year” in the SGN Awards their song, “Big Mighty God” was nominated for a Dove Award, and they recently had a No. 1 song with “Sun’s Gonna Come Up.”
“The Lefevre Quartet continues its long legacy of great Southern Gospel Music mixed with humor and unbelievable high and low notes,” said concert organizer Marc Hamman.
The preshow starting at 6:30 p.m. features the Hamilton Life Center Band with special guests Allison Thomas and former Angola band director Barry Frisinger.
Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m.
The Lefevre Quartet takes the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the door; $7 pre-sale concert tickets can be purchased at Hamilton Village Foods, by calling 415-7990 or emailing thehamiltonlifecenter@gmail.com.
More information can be found at thehamiltonlifecenter.org or www.facebook.com/hamiltonlifecenterhlc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.