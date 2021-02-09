Ian P. Schowe of Kendallville has been named to the dean’s list for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2020 semester in the University of Notre Dame’s First Year of Studies. Students who achieve dean’s list honors are Notre Dame represent the top 30% of students in their college.
James M. Mowery, the son of James and Catherine Mowery of Albion, has earned semester honors for academic accomplishment during the fall 2020 semester in the College of Business at Valparaiso University. The distinction requires a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Mowery has earned dean’s list honors for each of the five semesters he has attended at the university. He is a 2018 graduate of Central Noble High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.