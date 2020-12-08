Introducing babies and toddlers to books is an exciting part of parenting for many new parents, especially those that love to read themselves.
But, the fear of “book confetti” from torn paper pages, drool damage to pages and covers and other book destruction can make some leery of leaving books in reach of their little ones.
That’s where Indestructibles come in.
Indestructibles are books built just for the way babies read — with their hands and their little mouths. Not only are Indestructibles chew proof, but they are also rip and drool proof.
They are also nontoxic, made of a paper-like substance that holds up to everything a baby puts the book through while reading and playing.
They were created by Amy Pixton, a mother of triplets that got tired of finding pieces of traditional and board books alike in the mouths of her babies.
Each book is made of a synthetic material made from flash-spun high density polyethylene fibers. They feel like a coated paper but liquids can’t pass through and they are difficult even for a full-grown adult to tear.
Indestructibles do not contain BPA (bisphenol A, an industrial chemical used to make certain plastics), phthalates (chemicals used in a variety of products, from plastics to personal care items), PVC (polyvinyl chloride) or lead. They have been safety tested and conform to ASTM-F963 consumer safety specifications for toy safety and Consumer Product Safety Commission guidelines.
Indestructibles don’t have a spine or a cover because the need isn’t there to protect them with one. Each book is sewn together down the middle.
They are aimed at babies from birth to age 2.
Instead of being full of words, Indestructibles have bright, colorful pictures on each page with minimal words to encourage interacting with baby as parents and babies look at the books together.
In the early days, babies enjoy listening to their caregivers talk about each page. As they progress developmentally, baby may begin to chew on the book, turn pages themselves, identify objects and associate what is happening on the pages to talk about it.
Some titles are based on traditional nursery rhymes while others are about towns, neighborhoods, new babies coming home and more.
While Indestructibles will crinkle, wrinkle and become well-loved, they should not tear or otherwise be destroyed.
When they get sticky, have stuff spilled on them, get spit up on or otherwise get dirty, Indestructibles can be washed with mild soap and water. They can even go directly into the bath tub with baby to get washed up that way.
Learn more about Indestructibles or purchase a few at indestructiblesinc.com.
