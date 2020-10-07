“The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read.”
— Mark Twain
When was the last time you read a book?
According to research done by the Pew Research Center, Americans are reading less that they were 10 years ago. Roughly a quarter of U.S. adults (27%) have not read a book in part or whole in the past year. This percentage is up from 19% in 2011.
The famous author Mark Twain has a great quote: “The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read.”
It is hard to believe that his quote would be appropriate today since this 19th century writer died over 100 years ago. In his lifetime, reading could take you on a journey to places you could never go; you could learn about people that you would never meet otherwise. Today we have TV, radio, movies and the internet where we can explore different subjects at our fingertips. But those experiences should only inspire you to read more.
We are fortunate that our local libraries are open and offer a great selection. The number of people using audio books in the past few years continues to grow. Why not listen to a book as you cruise down the highway? It is a great way to pass the time!
Books cover all subjects, from politics to personal health. I personally like to read about sports! I read about athletes, coaches and teams of the past! Books about Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson, John Wooden, Steve Prefontaine, Pat Head Summit, Jim Thorpe and Jesse Owens have had an impact on my life. Reading about their struggles helps me learn to cope with struggles that I might have to face.
So, here is a challenge: read a book! Find a comfortable easy chair, get a glass of tea, and set aside a time where you can relax for an hour. Even if you accidentally fall asleep once in a while, it will be time well spent. Read a biography of someone you admire! It will give you a different perspective on life. Or read some science fiction, or some adventure! It will take you on a journey to a place you can only imagine. Read one of the classics like “To Kill a Mockingbird” or “Lord of the Flies.” Once in a while, read a romance novel!
Reading is Fundamental was established in 1966 and it is the largest non-profit children’s literacy organization in America. We should all support its efforts to teach our youth and we would all benefit from this slogan by Eddie Griffin: “Reading is Fun to Mental!”
