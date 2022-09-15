NORTH MANCHESTER — Author Kali Fajardo-Anstine will present “Living the Stories” at 11 a.m. Monday in Cordier Auditorium at Manchester University, North Manchester. The program is free and open to the public.
Her novel, “Woman of Light,” a cinematic, epic story of betrayal, love and fate spanning five generations of an indigenous Chicano family, was released in June and is a national bestseller. It was named one of the most anticipated books of 2022 by The Millions, Electric Lit, Lit Hub and Book Riot.
Fajardo-Anstine also wrote the story collection “Sabrina & Corina,” placing the lives of Latina women of indigenous descent living in the American West at the center of each story. She is a 2021 award winner from the American Academy of Arts and Letter and a National Book Award finalist.
She will also do a free book reading and signing: 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday in the upper level of the Jo Young Switzer Center on the North Manchester campus. Her speech is part of the Values, Ideas and the Arts series at Manchester.
