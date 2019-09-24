KENDALLVILLE – The Parkview Centers for Healthy Living are offering educational programs about Advance Care Planning today from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Parkview Noble Hospital, and Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Participants will engage in a thought-provoking conversation that will help individuals to make their wishes known to their loved ones.
Questions to consider are:
• What if a sudden illness or injury left you unable to speak for yourself?
• Who would you want to speak for you?
• What would you want them to know about your values and wishes?
Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to set up an appointment with a facilitator who can help guide the process of completing an advance directive.
RSVPs are encouraged but not required. To make a reservation for either location, call 260-266-1481.
