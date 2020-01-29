Marriage licenses
ANGOLA — The following were approved by the Steuben County Clerk over the past two weeks.
• Darius Hopkins and Tracy Roark, both of Angola
• Justin Polk, Angola, and Natileigh Mann, Fremont
• Kayla Esterline and Michael R. White, Ashley
