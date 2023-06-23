You have a garden. Yes you! Did you know that The Community Learning Center has a community garden? It’s right off Sheridan Street at the back side of the learning center. You can reap the rewards of gardening once the produce is ready. Heck, I might claim a few of the eggplants as my own since I can’t seem to get mine off the ground this year. Orange flags will mark the ripe produce and you can take a bit of this and a handful of that and some of those!
Master Gardeners of Noble County and the Community Learning Center have teamed up to create this wonderful vegetable and flower garden. The major culprits of vegetable producing are Dennis Parr, owner of Parr Farms; Sara Weeks of Noble County Health Department and Kim Poffenberger, all Noble County Master Gardeners. Neighbors like Jane Pankop as well as the Community Learning Center staff have been a huge help pulling weeds and watering — especially in our long-term drought! We want to send out a huge shout-out to everyone who has pulled weeds, watered, and mulched for a terrific garden. It would not have happened without each and every one of you.
Those taking such good care of the garden have marked the produce with wooden shims so you can easily identify what is what. The layout of the garden from north to south includes: Potatoes, Eggplant, Carrots, Lettuce, Peas, Onions, Beets, Kale, Turnips, Dill, Chives, Thyme, Parsley, Lavender, Cabbage, Brussels, Romanesco, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Green Beans, Bell and Jalapeno Peppers, Strawberries, Tomatoes, Sweet & Hot Peppers, Watermelon, Zucchini, and Cantaloupe. If that isn’t enough, flowers have been planted under the big trees in the garden corners: Bachelor Buttons from Jan Keefer, Coleus and more.
Dennis Parr really helped the garden when he installed a drip line watering system, in which water drips out of thin hoses that are either under the plants or on the ground right next to them. This helps prevent diseases to the plants and allows for community members to visit the garden without getting rained on by a sprinkler system.
Remember to stop by the Farmers Market on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and you can find Dennis and other Master Gardeners like Athena Lakis — The Dahlia Lady! Feel free to ask them questions about the Community Garden and pick up a nice basket of vegetables from Parr Farms or a beautiful Dahlia from Athena.
Along with it being a public garden, CLC hopes to use some of the produce for its culinary classes. Heart Healthy Chicken Salad Class will be held on July 12 from 6-8 p.m. Participants can sign up at the CLC website events page. The class will feature lettuce and strawberries grown right behind our building. A link to what is offered at the CLC is: https://thecommunitylearningcenter.org/events/.
Using fresh, home-grown vegetables has many health benefits, including increased nutritional value. When you also realize that low to no pesticide is used and that there are no transport costs, a community garden makes sense. If you want to help with the community garden, and that is definitely encouraged, contact: Andi Douthitt at clcdouthitt@gmail.com.
All members of our community are encouraged to harvest any produce that is ready in the garden. Bring the picky eaters to have them see where a carrot comes from or how a melon grows. Remember, wait for that orange flag! You don’t want to harvest too early.
