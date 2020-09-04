Kraft reunion on hiatus for 2020
KENDALLVILLE — The Kraft Employees and Retirees Reunion is canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
The annual reunion has been rescheduled for Sept. 19, 2021. Employees and retirees should save the date. More information will be announced next year.
Registration open for hunter education
LAGRANGE —LaGrange County Parks and Recreation will offer three hunter education courses in September and October.
Classes are scheduled for these dates:
Sept. 18-19: Pine Knob Park, class number 161826;
Oct. 9-10: Dallas Lake Park, class number 161827; and
Oct. 23-24: Pine Knob Park, class number 161828.
To register, add the class number to the end of this web address, https://www.register-ed.com/events/view.
