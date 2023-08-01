Indiana is one of the 10 worst states to live and work in, according to a ranking by CNBC. The reasons? A lack of child care and inclusiveness.
This study, released July 14, measured quality of life factors including crime, health care, child care, plus inclusive policies on discrimination and reproductive rights. The study noted that because there are twice as many job openings nationwide as there are workers available to fill them, companies are setting up shop where the workers are. That’s not in Indiana, apparently.
Indiana was ranked Number 7, earning just 113 out of 350 points to score a D-. Our strength is our low crime rate. Our lack of child care and inclusiveness are the weaknesses. Only one other state had child care noted as a weakness, and that was Louisiana, which was in the Number 3 spot.
Florida, Arkansas, and Tennessee, ranked 10, 9, and 8 respectively; all had child care listed as a strength.
Here is the complete list:
10: Florida
9: Arkansas
8: Tennessee
7: Indiana
6: Missouri
5: Alabama (tie)
4: South Carolina (tie)
3: Louisiana
2: Oklahoma
1: Texas
In our state, there are fewer than 10 licensed child care facilities per 100,000 residents. That number seems about right for Noble and LaGrange Counties, where there are just seven regulated facilities for nearly 88,000 residents. Data shows we may need up to 2,500 additional spots in early learning facilities to close the gap.
Folks who no longer have small children in the home may not feel the deficit. But many others certainly do. Families with small children may want or need to have both parents working, but they can’t because they can’t find – or afford – quality, reliable child care. Employers want to hire, but the candidate pool is tapped out. Child cares want to expand, but they are having trouble finding employees as well. The system is a mess.
But there is hope. On local, regional, and statewide levels, we are addressing these issues. In northeast Indiana, six of 11 counties have already hired a full- or part-time early childhood coalition coordinator. The Northeast Indiana Regional Early Childhood Coalition itself is rapidly taking shape and building strategic partnerships.
The Governor’s Early Learning Advisory Council (ELAC) and the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning (OECOSL) have built committees to study licensing requirements, and have expanded eligibility for low-income child care assistance. They have also significantly increased child care development fund voucher reimbursement rates for providers, helping to build sustainability in the child care business model.
In Noble County, we are offering a Tri-Share Program to increase affordability for families that are struggling, but don’t qualify for state assistance. In LaGrange County, as well as Noble, we are offering grants of up to $1,000 to help family child care homes become licensed.
Things are happening, and this is just the beginning. With all the time and resources being put toward solving child care and early learning issues in our state, we expect that one day Indiana will appear on the “best places to live and work” list…at least when it comes to child care.
The full article can be read at https://cnb.cx/44Tzkpp.
