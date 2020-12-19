Helen Frost has a way of carving out interesting characters and shaping deep, rich stories, using the cleverest of a poet’s tools. Her novels "Salt" and "Keesha’s House" have always been two of my favorite novels in verse, and her latest book, "All He Knew," is another showcase of her master skills as a poet, historian, and storyteller.
"All He Knew" takes us back in time to the 1940s, when most of the young men in our country were headed off to fight in yet another “great war.” This historical fiction novel weaves together the story of young Henry, who has been deaf from an early age, and Victor, the conscientious objector to the war, who, instead of fighting like his brother, has taken a job at a bleak institution for children who’ve been labeled “feeble minded.” As the paths of Henry and Victor cross, the reader also spends time with Henry’s sister, Molly, who has been sure all along that just because Henry cannot hear does not mean he cannot learn.
Though Henry’s life at Riverview Institution is repetitive, cold and sad, there is joy to be found in the squirrels outside his window, the drawings he makes on paper, and the friends he finds on the ward where he lives. Not every employee at the school is kind to the children who live there, but Victor does his best to bring some light into their lives. He teaches them card tricks, offers up smiles, and listens patiently when Henry dares to speak.
In the poem “Henry Smells Cinnamon,” Henry watches his mother get angry as Victor tells her about some of the unfair treatment the boys received at Riverview.
“I’ll keep learning how to read and write, he thinks,
and someday I’ll tell people what that place
is like. It doesn’t have to be the way it is.”
Frost has turned a spotlight on a period of history in which children with disabilities were sometimes seen as incapable of being able to live with the rest of society. Though Henry is a fictional character, he was inspired by Frost’s husband’s uncle, who, like Henry, was sent to a similar school because he was unable to hear.
"All He Knew" is a gripping read for historical fiction lovers, ages 10 and older. It’s perfect for fans of Thanhha Lai’s "Inside Out and Back Again" or "Out of the Dust" by Karen Hesse. Readers who are curious about what life was like for conscientious objectors during World War II or what life was like for children with disabilities decades ago will find themselves quickly engrossed in the breathtaking poems that are woven together into this beautiful story.
Inclusion is something we can make the mistake of taking for granted in present day. "All He Knew" reminds us of what a privilege it is to live among a diverse group of people, and what we can learn from each other just by being kind.
Frost, a poet, anthologist, playwright and writer for children and teens, has lived in Fort Wayne for 29 years. She has received an Indiana Author Award for her body of work, and three Individual Artist Fellowships from the Indiana Arts Commission. When not an applicant, she has served on the literature panel as a juror.
"Hello, I’m Here!" is her fifth collaboration with photographer Rick Lieder, all published by Candlewick Press, each one celebrating a different aspect of the natural world. She is also the author of the picture book, "Monarch and Milkweed," published by Atheneum in 2008 and now in its 18th printing.
Her first collection of poetry, "Skin of a Fish, Bones of a Bird," won the Women Poets Series Competition from Ampersand Press in 1993. Her second poetry collection, as if a dry wind, was published by Pecan Grove Press in 2009. She has received the Robert H. Winner Memorial Award and the Mary Carolyn Davies Memorial Award from the Poetry Society of America.
Her 11 novels-in-poems, including "Blue Daisy" and "All He Knew," published this year, have won numerous awards: "Keesha’s House," a Michael L. Printz honor from the American Library Association; "Diamond Willow," the Lee Bennett Hopkins Award for Children’s Poetry; and "Salt," the New York Historical Society’s Children’s History Book Prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.