It’s Farmer’s Market time, and the Community Learning Center and the Kendallville Public Library are hosting! The 2023 Kendallville Farmers Market will be each Saturday, starting May 13 and ending Sept. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Community Learning Center’s Riley Street parking lot.
The market happens rain or shine. If there is dangerous weather, an announcement will be made on the Kendallville Farmers Market Facebook page.
The Community Learning Center is a perfect setting for the Kendallville Farmers Market. The website states that the CLC strives to advance the self-sufficiency of all residents through collaborative, multi-generational programs and offerings. The Farmer’s Market is truly a citizen service that helps self-sufficiency and encourages entrepreneurs of all types, including crafts, cooking, gardening and farmers. A farmer’s market shares a community abundance with our neighbors.
The Farmers Market has lots of homemade, home-baked, and homegrown products! Some of the vendors who have been at the market in the last few Saturdays are Kali’s Crafts, ANIA Gardens, Wilson’s Whichcraft, Topanga’s Trinkets, The Hat Lady, Hopewell Glass, Sassy Bows, Charani’s Teas, and Mystic Flowers, to name a few, and Noble County Master Gardeners.
The Noble County Master Gardeners are well represented. Dennis Parr of Parr Farms has asparagus now and will have tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, veggies galore and beautiful flower baskets. Dennis is positioned right inside the entrance and is ready to provide tips to anyone looking to ‘master’ their veggies.
Master Gardener Athena Lakis is our Dahlia Lady! She has dahlias of every color and size and a wealth of dahlia knowledge that she is happy to share. She’ll have dahlia tubers and dahlia plants. There are also tables of jade and perennials such as hostas, native columbine and herbs. Kim Poffenberger brings his Master Gardener expertise to plants looking to find a new home. Expect native plants and hard-to-find unique specimens and vegetables, raised by Noble County Master Gardeners.
On select days, there is a food truck and/or live music with updates on the Kendallville Farmers Market Facebook page. There are crafts and baked goods, sewing and etched glass, melons and eggs, jams and jellies, dog and cat items, soaps and … well just see for yourself.
Your favorite crafts person might not be there every Saturday, so it is best to go again and again because you don’t know what you’ll find. If vendors are interested in participating in the Kendallville Farmers Market, they can contact Andi Douthitt at clcdouthitt@gmail.com or at 544-3455, ext. 104.
Below is just a slice of what might be waiting for you:
Mom & Me Home Bakery will be at the Market! They have sourdough bagels, cinnamon rolls and a low-carb, sugar free “Oh My Lanta Bar.” The Junior Bakers will also have fresh baked cookies waiting for you.
CarrMoll Confections will have a few yummy baked goods at the market. Pumpkin bread, soft sugar cookies and chocolate chip cookies are ready for you to enjoy.
Cameo Shoppe will be there with crafts: beaded jewelry, painted T-shirts and canvases.
Soil Shepherd Farm will be at the market with more plants to choose from. The tomatoes are ready!
The Community Learning Center is located at 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Public parking for this event is available at St. John’s Lutheran School across the street from the CLC.
