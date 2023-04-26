ELKHART – Crossroads United Way, a dedicated nonprofit organization serving Elkhart, LaGrange, and Noble counties in Indiana, has announced a restructuring of its staff. The changes aim to enhance the organization’s ability to serve local businesses, nonprofits, and individuals in need, said Bill Reith, CEO and president.
As part of the restructuring, Crossroads United Way is thrilled to announce several promotions within the organization. Michele Marlow is now operations manager, Jes Elam and Jennifer Haney are now directors of resource development, Jill Yoder is now director of volunteer and community engagement, Denise Landers is now area director for LaGrange and Noble counties, Julie Poertner is now senior director of community impact, Natalie Evans is now chief impact and development officer, and Angie Hoogenboom is now chief financial and operations officer.
Rieth, serving his last year as head of the organization since 2011, notes, “This move marks the evolution of a modern United Way, one that celebrates its past achievements while adapting to current needs and embracing new opportunities.”
This restructure also demonstrates the organization’s commitment to empowering its team through the use of technology and a growth mindset. By leveraging the talents of its team members, Crossroads United Way is committed to increasing its effectiveness and delivering exceptional results.
In addition, Crossroads United Way continues to embrace the power of collective fundraising to increase the impact of any gift, no matter how large or small. This approach helps to support the organization’s vision of providing incomparable service and solutions to local businesses, nonprofits, and individuals in need.
The entire team at Crossroads United Way is excited to move forward with these changes and looks forward to continuing to serve the community in new and innovative ways. By celebrating past achievements, evolving to meet current needs, and embracing new opportunities, Crossroads United Way is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of those it serves.
