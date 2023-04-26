ANGOLA — The Trine University Wind Ensemble in Angola will perform its spring concert Sunday, beginning at 3 p.m. in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, directed by music department chair Mark Kays. This concert is free and open to the public.
Andrea Mendoza of LaGrange, on clarinet, and Breanna Kennedy of Columbia City, on trumpet, will perform with the wind ensemble.
The program will include: “Amprito Roca” by Jamie Texidor; “Pines of the Appian Way” by Ottorino Respighi, transcribed for the Goldman Band; “First Suite in E Flate” by Gustav Holst: “Chaconne,” “Intermezzo” and “March”; and “The Universal Judgement” by Camille DeNardis, transcribed for the Goldman Band.
Bailey Sampson of Ligonier, singing soprano, will perform Saturday at 3 p.m. with the Trine University Choir at the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts in Angola. Sampson is majoring in exercise science at Trine.
The choir is directed by Geoffrey North, D.M. The concert is free and open to the public. The program will include: “The Road Not Taken,” words by Robert Frost, music by Randall Thompson; Sephardic folk song “Durme, Durme,” arranged by Audrey Snyder; “Tumekuja Kuimba,” by Lynn Zettlemoyer; “Requiem,” by Eliza Glkyson, arranged by Craig Hella Johnson; “I Believe,” by Mark A. Miller; and more.
Mark A. Brymer; “Here Comes the Sun,” by George Harrison, arranged by Alan Billingsley; “Salmo 150,” by Ernani Aguiar; “The Seal Lullaby,” by Eric Whitacre; “I Sing Because I’m Happy,” words by Civilla D. Martin, music by Charles H. Gabriel, arranged by Kenneth Paden, adapted by Rollo Dilworth; and “Homeward Bound,” by Marta Keen, arranged by Jay Althouse.
