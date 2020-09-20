ASHLEY — Lighthouse Montessori Education Center is one step closer to a fall opening of its Ashley early learning facility.
Lighthouse invites the community to one of two open houses in the Ashley Community Center building, 500 S. Gonser St., Ashley. The events will be 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 28 and 9-11 a.m. on Oct. 3. The tentative opening date for the center is Oct. 12. Hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Lisa Howe, executive director of Lighthouse, and of Agape Childcare Ministries in Stroh, said registration continues to go well and the official opening date will be determined by building readiness and by enrollment.
Lighthouse received a major boost recently with the award of a $55,000 grant from the Dekko Foundation. Howe says support from the community, from businesses and from area foundations continues to grow. The most recent grant award will be used to equip classrooms. Reporting on progress being made in converting a portion of the Ashley Community Center (formerly Ashley High School) into a childcare facility, Howe said “We continue to fight for our cause — to serve more families and children in our counties — even during this pandemic.”
Equipment and materials are being purchased for infant, toddler and preschool rooms and renovations are underway with assistance from Lowe’s. Staff is being interviewed with several new hires. Applications continue to be accepted for remaining positions.
The Lighthouse board of directors looks forward to greeting parents and those with interest in the new education center at the two open house events.
More information about Lighthouse Montessori Education Center can be found at lighthousemec.com or by calling 260-587-3326.
