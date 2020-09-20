Members of the Lighthouse Montessori Education Center Board of Directors are, front row from left, Karen Hughes, Carol Klink, Karen McEntarfer; second row from left, Scott Pflughoeft, Erica Cook, Lisa Howe and Kim Conrad; back row from left, Ben Stuckey and Tim Grossbeck. Renovation continues at the center and the board expects to announce an open house and fall start date in the near future. Pre-registration of students can be made through the center’s website lighthousemec.com or by calling 260-587-3326.