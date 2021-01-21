DEAR AMOR: I raised green peppers in pots on my deck this past summer. Since the plants were still healthy, I moved them inside when the weather turned cold. Now, one of my peppers is almost dead, another looks like it has been strangled and one is hanging on, but I am worried because it’s struggling. Is it possible to keep them alive this winter and will they produce peppers? – Suzy
DEAR SUZY: It is very possible to keep any of our potted vegetables alive indoors, including green peppers. Green peppers, as we knew them well enough are annual plants. In winter-free countries however, most of them are perennials! In this country of course, frost kills them instantly.
When patio or deck plants were taken indoors, they tend to adjust poorly into a new atmosphere from their previous blissful life under the bright summer sun. The lower level of light indoor stresses the plants. They turn yellow and ultimately shed their leaves away. Acclimatization is required by gradually introducing any plant to an indoor, less light, temperature.
The first step to take for potted plants away from Old Man Winter is not for them to jump right in and take a comfy window seat inside our homes, but to a shaded area outside. From their bright location, move them to a cooler, shaded site outside for a week at least.
After a week, bring them inside the house the first day, and then return them back to their shaded area outdoors the second day. Next time, allow the plants to stay inside the house longer, staying in for two days, three days, and so forth but return them back to their shaded area outside. When night temperature outside goes below 50s, that is when the plants should be inside the house full time. Re-acclimation back outside is again needed when spring comes before they can stay full time outdoors as well.
Would they produce peppers? Most home gardeners who experimented in bringing their bell pepper indoors have not seen any new fruit from their indoor plants at all. Some claimed, however, that they were successful in raising a three-year-old green pepper plant. Once transferred outside for the summer months, then those plants became fruit bearers again.
As we are well aware of, most vendors for indoor hydroponic supplies advertises fast growing, short-lived leafy vegetables only like bok choy, cabbage, lettuce and spinach, and not for fruit-bearing pepper, eggplant, tomato, green bean, zucchini, and other vegetables for home indoor gardening. Artificial lighting at home is not really sufficient to satisfy the needs of fruit-bearing plants. Commercial hydroponic greenhouses are successful with fruit-bearing vegetables though.
Nonetheless, it is still worthwhile to raise potted pepper plants using grow lights or placing them in bright areas that provide sunlight from south- or west-facing windows. It is good to remember that most plants, including peppers, are sensitive to cold and warm drafts inside our homes. They can’t stand constant fluctuations in temperatures. Places by the doors, vents or registers are not good for houseplants.
When plants drop off their summer leaves, their stems are intending to replace them with their new shade leaves and shade sprouts. To prevent leggy, straggly growth, prune your pepper plant in a way that it will become bushy again. It is done by cutting off the central stem with at least 4-8 leaves from the bottom to remain on the plant. Comes spring you are well ahead for a ready-to-bear plant, not from a tiny seedling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.