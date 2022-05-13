KENDALLVILLE — Northeastern Center has partnered with the Division of Mental Health and Addiction, through the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant, in an effort to lower suicide rates within the four counties it represents: DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben.
The partnership that Northeastern Center has entered into with the Division of Mental Health and Addiction, will allow community members and partner organizations to receive specialty training to identify and refer individuals who are at risk for suicide.
Area clinicians will also receive training that will enhance the treatment of identified youth, as well as facilitate suicide post-intervention responses. If you, someone you know, or an organization is interested in being included in an upcoming training, please email: events@nec.org
Indiana has a suicide rate that is higher than the national average and ranks 26th in the country for the highest rate of suicide. Northeastern Center remains committed to its communities. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please reach out to the center’s 24/7 Emergency hotline at 1-800-790-0118.
Northeastern Center Inc. has been serving the people of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben Counties for over 45 years. The agency’s mission is to help individuals achieve emotional and mental wholeness through accessible, affordable, and quality behavioral health services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.