WAWAKA — Blue Fox Farms near Wawaka, a supplier of native plant roots for retailers, is in the running for the top prize in the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition.
Farm owner Donna Schwartz said local residents can help Blue Fox Farms advance in the competition by voting online.
Blue Fox Farms survived the first round of voting last week and is among 60 companies included in Round 2 voting, which ends Sunday at 10 p.m.
To vote, go online to www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing to review the bracket, read about the nominees and follow instructions for voting.
“The Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition celebrates the state’s long manufacturing history. Entered companies face off in a single-elimination bracket format with winners chosen through public fan voting. Each winner goes to the next round until the coveted final four teams and an ultimate “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” champion are chosen.
The 2022 field includes 65 Hoosier makers of all kinds of things – both familiar and emergent. Nearly 50 Hoosier communities in 35 counties are represented. For fairness, the matchups were generated via an online randomizer.
A voter may vote one time per matchup per round. The products receiving the highest votes in each matchup move to subsequent rounds. The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.
The remaining vote schedule is below. All times are Eastern Standard Time.
• Round 2: Week of Jan. 17 at 8 a.m.; closes 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23.
• Round 3: Week of Jan. 24 at 8 a.m.; closes 10 p.m. Sunday. Jan. 30
• Round 4: Week of Jan. 31 at 8 a.m.; closes 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6
• Semi Finals: Feb. 7-9 at 8 a.m.; closes 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9
• Finals: February 10-14 at 8 a.m.; closes 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14
The champion will be announced Feb. 15 at the Chamber Day Dinner, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, 140 W. Washington St., Indianapolis. The keynote speaker is J.C. Watts, a conservative advocate with a passion for health care, education and national security.
