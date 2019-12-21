KENDALLVILLE — It’s almost the beginning of a new year and time to review and renew our New Year’s resolutions from 2019. For many of us, losing weight or improving lab results continues to be at the top of our list of resolutions. And for many, our success leaves room for improvement.
If you are continuously putting forth the effort to eat healthier and make some form of exercise a part of our daily routine – all with limited success – the Parkview Center for Healthy Living-Community Learning Center may be able to help.
My Best Health is a fully customized program created to help you identify and accomplish your personal health goals. As a member of the My Best Health program, you will have six months’ support from a team of professionals that will include a health coach, a registered dietitian and a personal trainer. My Best Health focuses entirely on you and the goals you establish. You will have monthly sessions with each member of your team. These 30- to 60-minute sessions are scheduled by you at times that fit into your schedule. You and your health coach will also touch base weekly in addition to your monthly private sessions.
Working with your personal trainer, you have the option to participate in two group exercise classes a week at the Cole Family Center YMCA in Kendallville. You’ll be able to take advantage of a 30-consecutive day free trial membership with the Y with access to all of the Y’s programs and resources, including the pools.
Joy Krug, at age 76, recently participated and excelled in the My Best Health program. The program not only helped with her weight loss, but also helped her create a healthy lifestyle that has continued beyond the end of the program. Now in the process of her new active lifestyle, Krug shared that she’s lost 50 pounds and still takes no medicine. “After My Best Health, all of my numbers (BP, cholesterol, etc.) are where they should be,” she said.
Reaching her health goals and continuing with the changes she has made in her lifestyle has been especially important to Krug because everyone in her family has passed away from heart disease.
“If I can avoid that problem, I will be very happy. I’m staying active and intend to live my life to the very end and enjoy it all the way,” Krug said.
Krug has become a regular at the Parkview Center for Healthy Living-Community Learning Center. To learn more about the My Best Health program and access an application for the next six-month session, visit https://www.parkview.com/well-being/center-for-healthy-living/programs-services/my-best-health.
The deadline for application is Jan. 8, 2020. Space in the program is limited. Those who are accepted for the My Best Health program will receive a letter from the Parkview Center for Healthy Living.
The non-refundable fee for the six-month My Best Health program is $250. There is a discount for Parkview co-workers. Participants who enroll in the program must complete all sessions by end of sox months. Those are experiencing financial hardship, but are interested in the My Best Health program, may contact the Parkview Center for Healthy Living-Community Learning Center at 260-347-8125 to inquire about financial assistance.
