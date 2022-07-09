KENDALLVILLE — The First Christian Church, in collaboration with Bridgeway Church, will host Vacation Bible School July 11-15 at its building at 110 W. Waits Road.
Children age 3 through Grade 6 are invited to attend sessions from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening. The VBS theme is “The King’s Castle: Putting on the Armor of God.”
To register, scan the QR code; call the church at 260-347-1729 or go to First Christian Church’s website at www.firstchristiankendallville.org.
