GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare is continuing to do sports physicals in partnership with area schools. Physicals will take place at:
• West Noble High/Middle Schools on Tuesday, and again on May 3;
• Garrett High/Middle Schools on Tuesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 11; and
• East Noble High School only on Tuesday, May 17.
Physicals will be completed at the school during the school day. Students may pick up physical forms at the athletic office.
All forms must be completed, signed and returned to the athletic office prior to the physical date with $20 (cash, check or money order) attached. No physical will be done if a form is not signed or complete. Any questions should be directed to the athletic offices.
All proceeds will benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare, which offers health care for the uninsured and under-insured in DeKalb and Noble Counties.
Schools which would like to be included in this St. Martin’s program may contact Tammy or Destiney at 357-0077.
