KENDALLVILLE — Nichole Jahnke of Lakeland School Corporation Preschool at Lima-Brighton was recently awarded the first Outstanding Early Childhood Educator Award from Thrive by 5, sponsored by Black & Ramer Insurance. She received a plaque and a $100 Visa gift card for going above and beyond to care for and teach her students.
Thrive by 5 received 25 nominations for this first award. Many, including Jahnke, were nominated more than once. Other nominated Early Childhood Educators include (in no particular order):
• Brooke Leupp of Rainbow Years Learning Ministry Shipshewana
• Brooke Straessle of Kendallville Day Care Center
• Jeannie Owsley of Imagination Station Early Learning Daycare LaGrange
• Kalli Gulley of Lakeland School Corporation Preschool at Wolcott Mills
• Angela Taylor of Kendallville Day Care Center
• Stephanie Sanders of Ruth Stultz Preschool
• Tonia Chiddister of Lighthouse Childcare and Learning Service Ligonier
• Yova Teusch of Oak Farm Montessori School
Nominations for the next round of the Outstanding Early Childhood Educator Award will open in October.
