KENDALLVILLE — Impact Institute held its biannual High School Equivalency graduation on Thursday, Nov. 5, at East Noble High School’s Cole Auditorium in Kendallville.
Since November 2019, 112 graduates have earned their high school equivalency and are eligible to walk in this graduation ceremony. Impact Institute offers free high school equivalency classes to students in Noble, DeKalb, Steuben, LaGrange, Whitley, and Huntington counties.
Gary Gatman, executive director of Noble County Economic Corporation, was the keynote speaker at the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.