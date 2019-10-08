KENDALLVILLE — Adults are invited to two free programs this week at the Kendallville Public Library.
Adults age 18 and older are invited to learn how to make a great guacamole with Inger at a free program Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Crafty adults, age 18 and older, are invited to make a do-it-yourself mini Halloween scene in a jar at a free event Thursday at noon.
Registration is required by calling 343-2010 or signing up through the online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org .
