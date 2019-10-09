Take a walk on the wild side!
Join us for an open house at the Common’s Park Disc Golf Course on Thursday, 4-6 p.m., and Sunday, 4-6 p.m.
When is the last time you did something uncommon?
Shape Up Steuben invites you to play the new Common’s Park Disc Golf Course.
It is fun, free, and a good wellness activity for all ages.
There is no dress code and ESPN will not keep track of your score. If you are lucky you will get most of your daily 10,000 steps, make a few memorable shots, and spend some quality time with a family member or friend.
The course is in Common’s Park in Angola, near the Selman Timber Frame Pavilion.
The front nine is family friendly and the back nine will challenge those who have experience.
You won’t see any bears but if you find yourself in the deep rough off hole 16, you might find my distance driver disc. I threw it in the thick rough the other day and it is now lost in space!
Shape Up Steuben invites you to experience the course, as our guest on Thursday and Sunday.
For those that don’t have a disc, we will have some available for you to use. Join us and bring a friend!
