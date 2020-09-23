These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Alayna Joy, a girl, was born Sept. 21 to Michael and Norma (Lambright) Kurtz, Topeka.
Geneva Rose, a girl, was born Sept. 21 to Larry and Elizabeth (Miller) Bontrager, Wolcottville.
Caleb. E., a boy, was born Sept. 19 to Ernest and Martha (Miller) Mast, LaGrange.
Kaylee Grace, a girl, was born Sept. 19 to Nate and Lisa Lehman.
Olivia Grace, a girl, was born Sept. 18 to Myron and Lora (Yoder) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Lisa Irene, a girl, was born Sept. 18 to Larry and Sarah (Zehr) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Isaiah Drew, a boy, was born Sept. 11 to Jerry and Wonda (Miller) Wingard, Goshen.
Ashley Joy, a girl, was born Sept. 17 to Daryl and Dora (Yoder) Weaver, LaGrange.
Kaitlyn Joy, a girl, was born Sept. 16 to Jason and Luann (Barkman) Hershberger, Topeka.
Kaydi Lyn, a girl, was born Sept. 15 to LaVon and Emma (Miller) Lehman, LaGrange.
Loren Dean, a boy, was born Sept. 13 to Richard and Mary Sue (Each) Yoder, LaGrange.
Luke Allen, a boy, was born Sept. 13 to Devon and Cheryl (Yoder) Bontrager, Topeka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.