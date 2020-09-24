KENDALLVILLE — United Way of Noble County today announced that Northeastern Indiana residents have saved more than $1 million on their prescription medications, thanks to its partnership with FamilyWize, an organization focused on improving the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities.
Through this partnership, the United Way has helped promote the free, easy to use FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card, which has helped more than 15 million Americans save more than $1.7 billion on their prescriptions.
“Our neighbors should never be faced with the impossible choice between feeding their families or buying their prescriptions,” Debi Pfaffenberger, CEO of the United Way of Noble County said. “The partnership between United Ways and FamilyWize is a game changer. Their free prescription discount card can reduce the costs of prescriptions for anyone who uses it. It’s a crazy awesome free resource that everyone should use!”
The FamilyWize card immediately lowers the cost of prescription medications by an average of 45% for people with and without insurance. Just by presenting the FamilyWize card or mobile app at their local pharmacy, people can save on the cost of their medicine, with no strings attached.
“We’re excited to see the people of our communities in Northeastern Indiana realize the benefits of our prescription discount card,” said Vickie Nisbet, director of community relations at FamilyWize. “We hope that they continue to use the card and share it with others, as it can provide a significant savings.”
The FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card can be used by anyone: uninsured, insured, and even people with Medicaid or Medicare. The use of the card is unlimited, does not require any personal information from the user and has no eligibility criteria.
The free FamilyWize Prescription Discount Cards are available at the United Way of Noble County’s office at 401 E. Diamond St, Room #116, in Kendallville; by calling 1-866-810-3784 and requesting a card be mailed; by downloading the free FamilyWize app on a smart phone; or by going to FamilyWize.org.
Since 2005, FamilyWize has helped over 15 million Americans live healthier lives by saving them more than $1.7 billion on prescription medications. By aggregating large groups of patients, FamilyWize advocates and negotiates for deep discounts on prescription medications which it then passes on in full to patients.
FamilyWize partners with some of the most respected community groups and health care providers in the country, including United Way Worldwide, National Council for Behavioral Health, Mental Health America, and American Heart Association, among thousands of other community organizations. To use FamilyWize, download our card or mobile app at https://familywize.org/free-prescription-discount-card.
The United Way of Noble County fights for the education, health, and financial stability of every person to ensure a quality of life for all.
