FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Ballet will present A Midsummer Night’s Dream March 20 and 21 at 7:30 and March 21 and 22 at 2:30 at the Arts United Center. These performances will continue Fort Wayne Ballet’s exciting 63rd season in collaboration with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, conducted by Associate Conductor Caleb Young. Performances will also feature the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir.
Follow along the forest path into this charming, dreamy, and slightly mischievous romantic comedy as Fort Wayne Ballet enacts and encounters the antics of Shakespeare’s energetic A Midsummer Night’s Dream! Two young couples of hapless humans stumble into a magical realm and become the humor of feuding fairies, whimsical gods, and the oh-so-plucky Puck. Lots of plots include loves and longings, marriages and misconceptions — but is it real? ... or just a silly dream?
Tickets for performances start at $15 and are available online at fwphil.org, or by calling the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Box Office at 481-0777.
With the support of AWS Foundation, Fort Wayne Ballet is happy to provide a special sensory-friendly performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on March 22 at 6:30 p.m. for families requiring accommodations regarding special needs or sensory sensitivities. Lower sound and lighting levels, reduced special effects, designated quiet areas, remote viewing in the lobby, and trained staff will be available to accommodate families’ needs. This performance is not open to the general public. For further information, please email Tracy Tritz at ttritz@fortwayneballet.org
Add a perk to the experience by attending a Fairy Garden Party, Behind the Curtain, or Conversations and Cocktails. Fairy Garden Parties will immediately follow all afternoon performances. Meet your favorite character, get an autograph on a pointe shoe, fun photo opportunities and light refreshments. Fairy Garden Party tickets are $10 each and are available online at ArtsTix.org, or by calling the ArtsTix Community Box Office at 422-4226.
Behind the Curtain is prior to the Friday, March 20 evening performance. It will take you backstage to view dancers in their pre-performance warmups, final set and prop arrangement, costume shop and dressing preparations, and a question and answer ending with an Opening Night Champagne Reception.
Conversation and Cocktails is prior to the Saturday, March 21 matinee performance. This pre-performance talk is designed to provide audience members with insights into “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” featuring artistic staff along with drinks and light snacks. Tickets for Behind the Curtain and Conversations and Cocktails are only $5 and are available by calling Fort Wayne Ballet at 484-9646 or online at fortwayneballet.org
The 63rd season will conclude with the final installment of Fort Wayne Ballet’s Family Series, “Peter Rabbit,” on April 25 and the professional company’s season closer, “Progressions,” on May 15 and 16.
