INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and Ivy Tech Community College are partnering to help Hoosiers whose economic positions have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus.
The state is providing hope and opportunity to those who need it most with free training and education at Ivy Tech Community College through Indiana’s Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant — a program focused on providing education and training in high-demand fields that lead to good jobs, said a news release.
To reach more Hoosiers more quickly, Indiana is directing federal COVID-19 recovery funds to the Workforce Ready Grant, and this month the state will reach out directly to those in need and share information about how to take advantage of these free training and educational opportunities. Hoosiers can enroll at Ivy Tech right now and classes begin Oct. 26.
Hoosiers can sign-up and earn credentials in five high-demand fields: information technology and business services, advanced manufacturing, logistics and transportation, health and life sciences and building and construction. These are fields poised for growth in our state in both the near- and long-term.
“Ivy Tech has a proven track record of preparing workers for careers in these sectors and is responding to the needs of today’s students by offering classes online, face-to-face, and via a hybrid model,” said the news release. Individuals can often complete programs and earn credentials in just a few months. And, Ivy Tech has simplified its enrollment process so that Hoosiers can get started easily and finish quickly.
To make sure those who enroll in a Workforce Ready Grant program complete successfully and find good jobs, Ivy Tech will provide career coaching services, tutoring, advising and other support services.
“This is especially important for adults who are entering college for the first time or re-entering after many years in the workforce,” the news release said. “For these Hoosiers, the whole process can be overwhelming and intimidating.”
Robert Lindley is one of those Hoosiers. He enrolled at Ivy Tech after his wife got furloughed twice during the COVID-19 pandemic. Armed only with the GED he earned in the early 80s, Lindley knew he needed more education to advance at work and ensure economic stability for himself and his family. Ivy Tech helped him enroll in a Workforce Ready Grant program and earn a certificate in business administration.
“Next Level Jobs and Ivy Tech gave me the training and skills I needed to take my career to the next level,” said Lindley. He used his certificate to earn a promotion, and he and his family have greater economic security even in these uncertain times.
Lindley is just one example of thousands of Hoosiers from all walks of life who can take advantage of this opportunity to earn a free credential and improve their lives. To learn more, visit IvyTech.edu/nextlevel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.