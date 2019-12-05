KENDALLVILLE — The 51st annual Kendallville Christmas Parade is set for 1 p.m. Saturday with “A Jingle Bell Christmas,” as the theme.
KPC Media Group and radio stations WAWK and The Hawk are the coordinating sponsors of the parade, which has been held in downtown Kendallville since 1969.
The parade will start at North Side Elementary School on Harding Street, and conclude at American Legion Post 86 on South Main Street.
The East Noble Marching Knights and Santa Claus will again be among the participants.
Prior to the parade, at 12:45 p.m., there will be a Santa Stroll One-Mile Run/Walk for Common Grace. It is organized by Brian Shepherd of Ligonier. The event will precede the parade, beginning at the State Farm Insurance office at 633 N. Main St. The route will be the same as the parade.
Following the parade, The Strand Theatre will show a free film, Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch,” beginning at 2 p.m. Santa Claus will also greet children after the parade in the former Antiques and More store on South Main Street.
